CLOSE
Life & Style
HomeLife & StyleFashion, Hair & Beauty

How Sabrina Dhowre Paid Homage To Her Hubby In The Hem Of Her Stunning Wedding Dress

Leave a comment
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre’s Moroccan wedding was a ceremony straight out of the the folds of a fairytale.

Idris looked dapper in a custom black Ozwald Boateng suit, while Sabrina, styled by Law Roach, stunned in a Vera Wang dress.

According to People, Sabrina paid homage to her hubby with a special embroidery on her dress, “This train carries no wrong do-ers,” which is a saying tattooed on Idris’ forearm.

Sabrina’s off-the-shoulder cathedral-length gown was embellished with hand-placed macramé lace.

After the ceremony, Sabrina changed into another custom Vera Wang gown with macramé lace and crystal and pearl embroidery.

Idris proposed to Sabrina months before at a private screening for his movie Yardie out of fear he would have to wait until after Valentine’s Day to pop the question.

“It was like two days before Valentine’s and I had this ring in my pocket, it was burning a hole,” Idris explained to Ellen DeGeneres. “And then Valentine’s came and she had to fly somewhere, so there was a likelihood I wasn’t going to see her on Valentine’s Day. So I made this movie, and Sab was on the set every day. She knew the whole crew. So at the screening, it was a private screening for the cast and crew, and I just dropped to one knee. It was very nerve-wracking.”

Congrats to the lovely couple.

RELATED STORIES:

Jumped The Broom! Idris Elba Is Officially Off The Market

British Pound Cakes: Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre’s Romantic Vacation Is Serving Real Body Goals

EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

#SexiestManAlive: 30 Times Idris Elba Looked Like A Snack

30 photos Launch gallery

#SexiestManAlive: 30 Times Idris Elba Looked Like A Snack

Continue reading #SexiestManAlive: 30 Times Idris Elba Looked Like A Snack

#SexiestManAlive: 30 Times Idris Elba Looked Like A Snack

[caption id="attachment_2850154" align="alignleft" width="800"] Source: Samir Hussein / Getty[/caption] In honor of PEOPLE Magazine naming Idris Elba its 2018 Sexist Man Alive, we wanted to put together a gallery showing off all that chocolatey-goodness. Enjoy 30 pics of this leading man and ultimate Zaddy doing what he does best--looking damn good. Enjoy BEAUTIES!

How Sabrina Dhowre Paid Homage To Her Hubby In The Hem Of Her Stunning Wedding Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

bridal fashion , Celebrity Weddings , Idris Elba , Idris Elba wedding , Sabrina Dhowre

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close