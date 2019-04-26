DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Trending

Magic Johnson’s Daughter, Elisa, Left With “Intense Scarring” On Her Stomach After Airbnb Home Invasion [PHOTO]

Leave a comment
New York premiere of 'Kingsman: The Secret Service'

Source: Dan Jackman/WENN.com / WENN

We are keeping Magic Johnson’s daughter, Elisa Johnson, in our prayers at this time.

Back in December, Elisa survived a home invasion attack while staying at an Airbnb in San Fernando Valley. Two men reportedly entered her friends’ accommodations and began threatening the 10 people who were staying there, reportedly holding them at gunpoint.

 

 

Elisa, who reportedly heard the noise from her bedroom, was able to escape through a sliding glass door — but not without any injuries, apparently. She took to Instagram to reveal scars wrapped around her stomach. She captioned the photo:

“As women we tend to be very hard on ourselves. Months ago, I escaped from a home invasion and in the process I was left with intense scaring on my stomach. Until now I’ve been so afraid to show these scars, and incredibly insecure about the way I look. But I now realize these scars are a part of my journey, and tell the story of who I am. I love my body, and I am proud to be in the place I am today.”

This is SUCH a scary situation to go through. We know Magic and Cookie are keeping their baby girl close.

SOURCE: Bossip.com

 

Magic Johnson’s Daughter, Elisa, Left With “Intense Scarring” On Her Stomach After Airbnb Home Invasion [PHOTO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close