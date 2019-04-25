The UNCF Is Celebrating Turning 75 With A National Day Of Giving

Today is the United Negro College Fund‘s Founders Day and they’re celebrating 75 years. Dr. Michael Lomax, their president and CEO, says they’ve decided to celebrate with a national day of giving. It’s important to Lomax that the UNCF is able to provide financial help to HBCUs becuase, “HBCUs punch above their weight.” There are 101 HBCUs in the country and they graduate 40% of the Black teachers in America.

A number of HBCUs lack the “financial resources” to give students the “scholarships that they need” to attend. So, he is a strong believer that the “UNCF needs to have the resources to fight for our Black colleges,” and students. If you’d like to help, visit UNCF.org to give.

(Photo Credit: Timothy Greenfield-Sanders)

