The UNCF Is Celebrating Turning 75 With A National Day Of Giving

If You Missed It
| 04.25.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Today is the United Negro College Fund‘s Founders Day and they’re celebrating 75 years. Dr. Michael Lomax, their president and CEO, says they’ve decided to celebrate with a national day of giving. It’s important to Lomax that the UNCF is able to provide financial help to HBCUs becuase, “HBCUs punch above their weight.” There are 101 HBCUs in the country and they graduate 40% of the Black teachers in America.

A number of HBCUs lack the “financial resources” to give students the “scholarships that they need” to attend. So, he is a strong believer that the “UNCF needs to have the resources to fight for our Black colleges,” and students. If you’d like to help, visit UNCF.org to give.

(Photo Credit: Timothy Greenfield-Sanders)

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Dr. Michael Lomax , uncf , United Negro College Fund

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close