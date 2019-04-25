FBI, IRS Agents Search Baltimore Mayor’s Homes, City Hall

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal agents searched the two homes of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh on Thursday as well as offices in City Hall, an FBI spokesman said.

FBI spokesman Dave Fitz said multiple agents were “executing court-authorized search warrants” at “both residences and City Hall.” The search warrants are sealed, and Fitz said he couldn’t immediately release more information.

The mayor’s spokesman, James Bentley, said he has no immediate comment. Pugh’s defense attorney, Steve Silverman, did not immediately return calls.

Pugh and five of her staffers are now on paid leave amid a scandal over her sales of children’s books to entities that do business with the city.

Mayor Catherine Pugh went on leave April 1, saying she needed time off to recover from pneumonia. She’s also facing intense scrutiny over the sale of her children’s books to entities that do business with the city.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE