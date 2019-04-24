Praise! Pastor Says Boy Thrown From Balcony Is In Recovery, No Brain Damage

People around the world began lifting up 5-year-old, Landen after he was thrown off a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America. WGNTV is reporting that the pastor at the family’s church spoke about him recently and mentioned that after going through an MRI that lasted 5 hours the results came out great.

Pastor Mac Hammond said during service, “Doctors said they found no brain damage — not even any swelling. No spinal damage, no nerve damage … doctors are saying it is truly a miracle.”

Landen is showing “real signs of recovery.”

The pastor described his injuries as if he only fell off a bicycle and not a third floor balcony.

People from around the world have donated nearly $1 million to help out Landen and his family.

Emmanuel Aranda, is accused of throwing the 5-year-old from the balcony and is being charged with attempted murder. Reports state that Aranda had been seen in the mall before and he told police that he had tried to pick up women, but they rejected him.

Aranda mentioned that those events caused him to lash out.

