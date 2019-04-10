Donald Glover And Rihanna’s ‘Guava Island’ Movie Will Premiere On Youtube During Coachella

“Guava Island” is the highly anticipated movie starring Donald Glover, Rihanna, and Letitia Wright, and fans won’t have to leave their comfy of their homes to view the pic.

Numerous outlets have cited an official YouTube press release that confirms the film will premiere during YouTube’s live stream of Coachella’s first weekend. Glover’s Childish Gambino persona is one of the festival’s headlining acts, set to perform Friday, April 12, per Yahoo.com.

Refinery29 quotes the YouTube Press release as saying: “YouTube’s Weekend 1 live stream, presented by T-Mobile in the US, and Garnier and Coca-Cola in Canada, will give music fans around the world the best seats in the desert for groundbreaking performances from their favourite artists when they tune into Coachella’s YouTube Channel on any screen (desktop, mobile and living room) and within the YouTube Music app. In addition, fans will get treated to a one-time premiere of the new Childish Gambino film, ‘Guava Island,’ featuring Rihanna.”

Limited amount of Weekend 2 passes on sale Friday, 4/5 at 3pm PT pic.twitter.com/nXUXHaxE2I — Coachella (@coachella) April 3, 2019

The first stream starts April 12 at 4 p.m. PT until April 14, and the second weekend from April 19 to 21. The is will be the first year YouTube streams Coachella’s second weekend.

Confirmed live stream artists include Billie Eilish, Janelle Monáe, The 1975 and Wiz Khalifa.

Meanwhile, cryptic “Guava Island” ads have been popping up on Spotify, teasing the release date as April 13, the night after Gambino’s headlining performance, NME reports.

The plots details on IMDB reads “A tropical thriller that casts Donald Glover as a musician with designs on pulling off a scheme to rob his way into the good life, which quickly gets him in over his head.”

There is also some debate about whether the project is actually a visual album in the vein of Beyonce’s “Lemonade.”

Fans have also been sharing pictures of billboards advertising the film, which was directed by Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” collaborator Hiro Murai.

“Guava Island” is set in Cuba and was shot on location.

Okkk, here comes the ad that have been popping up on Spotify #GuavaIsland pic.twitter.com/upiEQjGdOP — Haku (@_iStan4Rihanna) April 5, 2019

