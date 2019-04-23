Easter Bunny Comes To Black Woman’s Rescue During Attack; But He’s Got A Violent History Himself

Talk about an Easter miracle.

After attacking a Black woman on the street, a white Florida man learned the hard way the a bunny is most definitely strong enough to whoop his a**.

According to Click Orlando, over the weekend, a Black woman in Orlando got into a fight outside a comedy club when a white man bumped into her and then spit on her.

In a video of the attack that went viral, Antoine McDonald,20, dressed in an Easter Bunny costume, jumps to the woman’s defense, laying paws on the man after he witnessed the man physically attacking the woman.

“I don’t know if he was bullying her or what,” McDonald told Click Orlando.

“[But] I am going to say that I am happy so that people know that they just can’t spit on African-Americans. Especially African-American females and think that it’s OK.”

Apparently, the fight ended when a Orlando police officer arrived to the scene and split everyone up.

While McDonald may have appeared to have been fearless, he admitted he was concerned he might be arrested for assault.

“The thought went through my head when the cop came over, but you know I didn’t leave. I didn’t run. I said, ‘You know what? This man deserved it.’ You know, if I have to be arrested for this to prove a point that this shouldn’t be happening, then so be it.”

Unfortunately McDonald was outed himself as having somewhat of a checkered history. The Tampa Bay Times reports that he’s been accused of armed robbery, carjacking and robbery in three states, although he has not been charged for any of those crimes.

McDonald didn’t let that stop him from talking to TMZ about his heroism.

And he’s created a brand new Instagram account @badbunnyof19 to showcase what we hope will be more good deeds. Let’s hope McDonald doing something right and going viral will help him turn around his allegedly criminal past. Because the world could use a few more superheroes, even those dressed in a bunny suit.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Easter Bunny Comes To Black Woman’s Rescue During Attack; But He’s Got A Violent History Himself was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: