Over40: A Guide To Law Of Attraction

Whether you are one of the people who believes in Law of Attraction or one of the people who don’t – you are entirely right. Because law of attraction in its essence is based entirely on what you consistently believe. If you remember all the buzz around the movie The Secret years ago, it was based on Law of Attraction principles.

But it’s no secret anymore if it ever was. The concept of law of attraction is not religion, but most religions echo its practices. Or, more accurately, law of attraction reworks many religious principles into the secular realm, even though many Law of Attraction proponents were religious themselves and used religion to illustrate LOA principles.

Here’s our guide to how it works and how you can improve your life using its principles.

LAW OF ATTRACTION IS NOT MAGIC, IT’S MINDSET

Stated simply the law of attraction is that like attracts like. It is, in essence, exactly what the scripture, Proverbs 23:7 – “As a man thinketh, so shall he be – is talking about. To paraphrase the old United Negro College Fund commercial – a mind is a terrible thing to waste – on negative thoughts. Law of attraction says that in order to manifest great things in your life, you must set your mind to the feeling of having them, even before they show up in reality.

If your life is not reflecting the things you want, it’s because your mindset is not allowing them to happen. Skeptics insist that you can’t simply manifest great things in your mind, but in fact, if you read the success stories of just about anyone with wealth, fame or just a great life they are happy with, most of them will tel you that it began as an idea or the certainty that those things could happen. Whatever you focus on, expands. So if you spend all of your time thinking about what you don’t have and what you don’t want, that’s all you will ever have. But if you change your mindset to appreciating what you do have and imagining all the things you want becoming a reality, then that’s what will happen.

THERE’S NOTHING SPECIAL YOU HAVE TO DO OR BUY

Law of attraction is all in your head. Literally. It’s about meeting the world with the most positive thoughts, no matter what is going on around you. That’s it. But no one said that it’s easy. Our self-talk is often completely negative. Some of us can’t be convinced no matter what, that there is any good in our current situations or that anything at all can be changed via words and thoughts. Those people’s situations are likely to stay the same, because that’s what is most active in their minds. Do you know someone who mostly always has drama in their life? To suggest that they change their mindset is almost always pointless as they are married to the idea that their lives are uncontrollable.

Law of attraction does not suggest that you take any action other than altering your habitual patterns of thinking. For example, if every day you lead with hating your job – driving to work thinking about how much you hate it, thinking about it at lunch break, telling everyone you know how much you hate it, it’s unlikely you’ll experience any improvement. But if you approach the situation by being grateful you have income, by finding the one good thing about it (its close to a Starbucks, your best friend lives nearby, the security guard makes you laugh every day) you will either be motivated to start looking for a job with more things you like, or the job you previously hated might become more tolerable. As author Wayne W. Dyer once said “When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.” He was talking about law of attraction

START WITH MEDITATION

Author/speaker/teacher Esther Hicks recommends meditation to help achieve the mindset you need for law of attraction to work in your life. Hicks, who says she receives messages through a spiritual being named Abraham that she passes on to the public, says you can reach needed clarity via meditation. Meditation can help you not only get clarity about what you truly want, it can help calm your mind and drown out your most negative inner voices. You can meditate for as little as 5 minutes a day and you can do so through apps or YouTube videos that offer all kinds of guided meditations.

