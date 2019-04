Easter Morning Kanye held Easter Sunday Service at Coachella. He was also selling his merchandise like Yeezy’s and hoodies for $200 each. Chris Paul jokes that all Easter services collect an offering! But, Paul says he’s glad Ye took time to send praises to Jesus on Easter…too bad he’s probably back to praising Trump now.

