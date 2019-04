The Mueller Report was released yesterday and Chris Paul’s summary of it is that, in the 2016 elections Russians interfered to help Trump win. Just like the Refs helped the Rams win a trip to the Superbowl. It also highlighted the way Trump felt about how the investigation, he said “this is the end of my presidency” and went on to say he’s “fu**ed.” Just like how we all felt when he won the election.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: