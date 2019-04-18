Harry Lennix Wants Black Men To Be Tested For Prostate Cancer Yearly

This month is National Minority Health month and Harry Lennix is working with The Prostate Cancer Foundation to raise awareness through their “Know The Numbers” campaign.

Lennix tells the Tom Joyner Morning Show crew that this campaign is personal for him because in the early 90s he had a friend who died from the disease.

The disease affects Black men more than any other race, they’re 76% more likely to get the disease and 2.2 times more likely to die from the disease if it’s not caught early. He says prostate cancer is about “99% treatable” if caught early, which is why he encourages Black men to get tested every year starting at age 40.

