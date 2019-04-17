Roland Martin: Wayne Messam Wants To Be The Next President

If You Missed It
| 04.17.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

There are currently 18 Democrats running for president and one of those people is the mayor of Miramar Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam.

Many people believe that Miramar is a small town but Messam says it’s actually Florida’s 13th largest city. He tells Roland Martin on the TJMS that his mission is to give Americans, “a second chance at the American dream” he says. He’ll focus on “solving a lot of the issues that everyday Americans are dealing with all across this country,” like student loan debt. Messam plans to forgive $1.5 billion in student loan debt. He also wants to make minimum wage a livable wage so people don’t have to work multiple jobs to make ends meet.

Visit WayneForAmerica.com to learn more or to donate.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

2020 presidential election , Roland Martin , Wayne Messam

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close