Roland Martin: Wayne Messam Wants To Be The Next President

There are currently 18 Democrats running for president and one of those people is the mayor of Miramar Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam.

Many people believe that Miramar is a small town but Messam says it’s actually Florida’s 13th largest city. He tells Roland Martin on the TJMS that his mission is to give Americans, “a second chance at the American dream” he says. He’ll focus on “solving a lot of the issues that everyday Americans are dealing with all across this country,” like student loan debt. Messam plans to forgive $1.5 billion in student loan debt. He also wants to make minimum wage a livable wage so people don’t have to work multiple jobs to make ends meet.

