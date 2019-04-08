Roland Martin: What The 10, 20, 30 Amendment Means For The Poor

| 04.08.19
Before Roland Martin left for the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage he sat down with Reverend Barber to discuss the 10, 20, 30 amendment. The amendment was introduced by Cory Booker and Jim Clyburn and what it does is cause 10% of all federal funds to be spent in counties where 20% or more of the population is below the poverty line for the last 30 years. According to Rev Barber this bill is good because 43.5% of our population lives in poverty and it’s a conversation that needs to be had.

He says, “it is a step,” because we are living in a time where the “band-aid” approach no longer works. People have to be proactive and hands on in getting things done.

