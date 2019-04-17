Live Nation Urban Set To Celebrate Women In Entertainment With ‘Femme It Forward’ Series

Live Nation Urban has announced the launch of its empowering Femme It Forward, a multi-format series of all-female concerts and events which aims to put the spotlight on “the entertainment industry’s most creative and accomplished female visionaries, both on the stage and behind the scenes.”

The series will combine live performances, panel discussions, comedy shows and immersive activations. Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, Brandy, City Girls and Jill Scott are among the headliners. Also set to take part are: Nicole Bus, Rico Nasty, Jorja Smith, Kali Uchis, Ari Lennox, Ama Lou, Dounia, Brianna Cash, Mahalia, Faith Evans, Tweet, Monica, Ashanti, Keri Hilson, Amerie, Lil Mo, Mya + more acts that will be announced soon.

.@Livenationurban announces @FemmeItForward! A series of multi-format, multi-market events throughout the year that celebrates the depth, power and talent of women in music and entertainment. #FemmeItForward #LiveNationUrban pic.twitter.com/HUZUTs7oQ0 — Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 17, 2019

Speaking about the launch, Heather Lowery, Live Nation urban VP of talent & touring said: “Since our inception in 2017, Live Nation Urban continues to create opportunities for emerging and established urban artists—both on the stage and behind the scenes. This past year has been an exceptional one for women in music and entertainment, and with the incredible contributions of women, it is fitting that we honor the future of music and its continued steps on the path to inclusion.”

Confirmed events include:

Date: April 26, 2019

Panel: Black Women in the C-Suite

Speakers: Bozoma St. John, Jeanine Liburd, Nadia Rawlinson

Moderator: Heather Lowery

Location: Broccoli City Festival – Washington, DC

Date: May 11, 2019

Jorja Smith, Kali Uchis

Location: Pavilion at The Music Factory – Dallas, TX

Date: May 25, 2019

Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, City Girls, Nicole Bus

Location: St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY

