8-Year-Old Shot By Man During Fight ‘Traumatized’

ABC 13 reports, the family of an 8-year-old who was shot by a man during an argument say they are going to have to move from their home. Adrian was shot in the knee after a fight escalated on April 5. Now, his family says he’s traumatized, and continues to ask why someone would shoot him.

According to reports, Richard Spiller, 28, opened fire on at least three people before fleeing the scene. He was arrested April 11, and is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to investigators, Spiller walked away from the fight, but later returned with a gun. That’s when officers say he opened fire.

“There were five or six shots,” an eyewitness told ABC13 Eyewitness News. “He was running away and the lady was chasing him, and she also shot at him and said, ‘You shot my baby.'”

Adrian was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a nearby hospital.

Adrian’s family is now searching for a new home because they say their home is no longer safe.

