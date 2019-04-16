John Legend Teams With Beauty Brand Kiehl’s For ‘Made Better’ Campaign [Watch]

John Legend has joined forces with Kiehl’s for its “Made Better” campaign to help spread a vital message about taking care of the environment.

“Kiehl’s has been making wonderful products for years. Now, they’re committed to using more sustainable packaging, natural ingredients and to support environmental causes, which I am glad to see,” Legend tells PEOPLE.

To help bring awareness to the issue, Legend is promoting the brand’s top selling face mask.

“I’m really inspired by the story behind the main ingredient of the mask — Amazonian White Clay — which is fairly traded and collected by local families near the Amazon River in Northern Brazil,” he says. “Kiehl’s provides economic support to the community.”

Join me & @Kiehls on our mission to make the world a better place in 10 mins. Share your ideas using #Better10, and be sure to tag me and @Kiehls. #kiehlspartner pic.twitter.com/ghYGe1v6gL — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 10, 2019

The EGOT-winning musician says his two kids, 2-year-old daughter Luna and 10-month-old son Miles, inspired him to team up with Kiehl’s.

“This partnership is all about making choices today that leave the world a better place for my kids and future generations,” Legend says.

via PEOPLE:

Besides formulating the deep cleansing face mask with fairly traded ingredients, the brand also uses repurposed coffee bean bag fiber and post-consumer waste for the top label and 30 percent post-consumer recycled plastic for the jar. Plus, in honor of Earth Day 2019, Kiehl’s will donate 100 percent of net profits, up to $25,000, of the limited edition mask to theEarth Day Network, which will support the organization’s campaign, The Great Global Clean Up.

“Sustainability is making choices, big or small, every day that leave the planet healthier than we found it,” Legend says. “And it isn’t hard to be eco-conscious. We can make a big difference with the products we buy.”

He added, “Luna knows the word recycling already!” he says. “There’s a recycling bin right next to our trash can and she knows certain things go in the recycling bin, so people can use them again.”

Scroll up and watch Legend promote the campaign via the clip above.

You can purchase Kiehl’s Made Better x John Legend Limited Edition Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask here.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE