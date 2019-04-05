CLOSE
John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Get Matching Tattoos Honoring Their Children

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hit up Instagram on Thursday, April 4, to debut the matching tattoos they got in honor of their marriage and their children, 10-month-old Miles and 2-year-old Luna.

“Hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos,” Chrissy captioned the post. “We are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh).”

As noted by Us Weekly, the couple showed off names on their forearms in black ink. Teigen’s read “johnlunamiles,” while Legend’s read, “chrissylunamiles.” Chrissy also revealed the small heart she had tatted onto her finger.

Check out their new ink via the IG embed below.

Los Angeles tattoo artist Winter Stone tattooed the couple, E! News reports.

“Thank you thank you @winterstone,” Teigen wrote. “You are not only incredibly talented but you are very kind and delightful and welcome over any time!!”

“@chrissyteigen @johnlegend had so much fun tattooing you both!” Stone commented. “What an amazing loving couple, mom and dad you are! #tattoopeople #delicatelysharp.”

Teigen and Legend later promoted a mock reality show, “Legends of Ink.”

View this post on Instagram

by far the stupidest thing you will see today

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

The Sports Illustrated model previously got a matching henna tattoo with a stranger back in 2017. The tats read: “It’s a prank, bruh.”

She also gushed about the tattoo her dad, Ron Teigen Sr., got of her face on his arm in honor of Chrissy’s 33rd birthday.

“MY DAD GOT A TATTOO OF ME FOR MY BIRTHDAY,” Chrissy captioned a photo of her father with his tattoo artist back in December, Us Weekly reported.

