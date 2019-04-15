Lena Waithe Joins Cast Of Hbo’s Award-Winning ‘Westworld’ For Season 3

Emmy-winning writer/actress Lena Waithe has signed on for the third season of HBO’s “Westworld.” She joins the other announced newbie, “Breaking Bad’s” Aaron Paul, who Deadline reports will be a regular on the show. They join the series that already stars Jeffrey Wright, Jimmi Simpson, Thandie Newton, James Marsden and Anthony Hopkins.

Paul went to Twitter to share news of his casting with his followers. “I feel like I’m in a dream Dolores. Can you wake me up from this dream?” he wrote, referencing Evan Rachel Wood’s character.

Who from the original will return next season remains a mystery but Dolores and Maeve (Newton) will likely return for the third season. The series follows AI’s (androids) inside themes parks where rich patrons act out their wildest fantasies.

I mean I thought I was doing the most with a wife, three kids, directing, showrunning, writing but Lena be unleashing Jamaican work status level three. — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) April 15, 2019

News of Lena joining “Westworld” sparked a wave of excitement across social media.

“Insecure” showrunner Prentice Penny hit up Twitter to note: “I mean I thought I was doing the most with a wife, three kids, directing, showrunning, writing but Lena be unleashing Jamaican work status level three,” she wrote.

“Westworld” has been quite the hit for HBO. Season 2 nabbed 21 Emmy nominations and won three Creative Arts Emmys.

Meanwhile, beyond her work on the BET series “Boomerang” and her Showtime series, “The Chi,” Lena has noted her interest in politics, Complex reports.

“I wouldn’t count anything out,” she told “Good Morning America.” “I really do love this business that I’m in right now. But I also have a skill for talking to people, listening to people, that’s my job to try and capture human behavior…I’m also a person who believes everyone deserves life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. What more could you want out of a politician?”

While she’s devoted to her Hollywood career, Waithe believes the Oval Office is within reach.

“Right now, I’m just trying to focus on being a mogul first, then we’ll see what happens,” she said. “If Trump can be President, anyone can.”

In the meantime, “Westworld” is currently filming and doesn’t currently have a release date but a 2020 premiere seems likely.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE