Hughley TV: Lena Waithe Reflects On Nipsey Hussle, Leaving Chicago [VIDEO]

In order to become an entertainer, most need to spend some time in New York or Los Angeles; which forces many people to relocate from their hometowns. In this case, Lena Waithe “left behind” Chicago.

Since hopping on the scene, Lena has represented Chicago a lot but that doesn’t mean she wants to move back. Watch the video above to hear her explanation for not wanting to move back to the Chi. Plus, you’ll learn how she connected with Nipsey Hussle.

The D.L. Hughley Show airs weeknights on TV One at 11/10c.

