Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Bryan Popin Debuts Video For “All Back” Featuring Tennessee State University’s Gospel Choir

Leave a comment

 

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 17 GMA Dove Awards

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

You can always count on Bryan Popin to produce some sanctified turn up music! His latest is “All Back,” in which he recently released a music video for. 

The black and white video, released under Darkchild and his Little Boy Wonder Music label, features Tennessee State University’s New Direction Gospel Choir who helps bring all the energy to match Popin’s. We’re pretty sure the foot-stomping track is going to make its way to your church soon… 

Watch: 

 

Bryan Popin Debuts Video For “All Back” Featuring Tennessee State University’s Gospel Choir was originally published on getuperica.com

All Back , Bryan Popin , New Direction Gospel Choir

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close