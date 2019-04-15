You can always count on Bryan Popin to produce some sanctified turn up music! His latest is “All Back,” in which he recently released a music video for.

The black and white video, released under Darkchild and his Little Boy Wonder Music label, features Tennessee State University’s New Direction Gospel Choir who helps bring all the energy to match Popin’s. We’re pretty sure the foot-stomping track is going to make its way to your church soon…

Watch:

Bryan Popin Debuts Video For “All Back” Featuring Tennessee State University’s Gospel Choir was originally published on getuperica.com

