A lot has changed over the years, and one of those things is dating. The way we dated back in the 80s, and 90s, is now considered “old school.” But, what the “new school,” doesn’t know is that the “old school,” dating moves were great! Listen to the audio above and see if you remember pulling one of these moves back in the day.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: