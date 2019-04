Andrew Gillum and his lovely wife, R. Jai, have been wanting to take the Fantastic Voyage for years! And after listening to the Tom Joyner Morning show for at least 20 years they finally made it. They’ve been partying and doing their best to catch all of the fun! Off the ship they’re focused on registering over 1 million people to vote. As soon as the party is over they’re getting right back to work.

