Father Arrested For Beating 5-Year-Old Daughter To Death Because She Didn’t Want To Do Her Homework

A New Mexico man was recently arrested and is facing serious charges for beating his daughter to death because she refused to do her homework.

According to ABC 13, Brandon Reynolds, 36, of Albuquerque, was charged with child abuse, intentionally caused, resulting in the death of a child under 13.

Police reports claim that Reynolds said that his daughter’s defiant behavior “triggered” him, causing him to physically assault Sarah Dubois-Gilbeau last Thursday night until she passed out. That was around 8pm, however, he didn’t call 911 until 1am Friday morning.

#UPDATE: 5-year-old Sarah Dubois-Gilbeau was allegedly beaten to death by her father, according to police. @koat7news pic.twitter.com/1xvbVdY6t6 — Shellye Leggett (@ShellyeKOAT) April 5, 2019

The Albuquerque Journal also reported that when the paramedics got to the scene, they found that little Sarah was in cardiac arrest and the injuries she suffered, which included “large bruises that stretched from her neck to her rear,” did not match the story Reynolds told them. That, and they found blood on the walls and carpet.

“When rescue arrived they realized this was turning into a criminal situation and they called us and we took over the investigation,” an Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson said last Friday at a press conference.

Adding, “AFR recognized that this wasn’t consistent with what they were being told and it became a criminal investigation.”

The EMTs tried to revive Sarah as they rushed her to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

“Detectives learned from hospital staff that the girl had suffered serious injuries,” Albuquerque Police Chief Michael Geier said.

“Detectives from our crimes against children unit were called to the scene to investigate with the assistance of our homicide unit.”

Grier added, “This is definitely a heartbreaking tragedy and our officers and detectives are working diligently at this time to get justice for this little girl.”

#TOOKALOOK: This is 36-year-old Brandon Reynolds, the father of 5-year-old Sarah Dubois-Gilbeau. He was arrested and charged with child abuse resulting in death. pic.twitter.com/avqNhDStxQ — Shellye Leggett (@ShellyeKOAT) April 6, 2019

The Albuquerque Journal noted that despite being “very strict,” Reynolds had won full custody of his daughter from the little girl’s mother, Chantel Smith.

Smith told the courts then that “Reynolds ha[d] PTSD which cause[d] him to not be able to handle or care for a child properly. He also ha[d] a history of abandoning the mother and that may follow through with the child.”

Yet, because Smith was accused of smoking marijuana (which is legal in the state of California where they lived), the judge awarded Reynolds custody. Afterwards, he moved with the girl from California to New Mexico.

Now she’s dead.

Reynold’s Albuquerque neighbors claim Reynolds homeschooled the girl and never let her have any friends. And while they suspected abuse in the home, no one ever called the police or reported him to child protective services.

Reynolds is being held at Metropolitan Detention Center.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Father Arrested For Beating 5-Year-Old Daughter To Death Because She Didn’t Want To Do Her Homework was originally published on hellobeautiful.com