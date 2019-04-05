Steve-O Found A Way To Make Vasectomies Hilarious

Steve-O finds a way to make just about everything into a joke! He dropped by the Tom Joyner Morning Show Studio and told the crew about his latest adventures. One of which resulted in him requiring skin grafts over 15% of his body.

He’s currently on “The Bucket List” tour which features stunts that were deemed “too outrageous” for Jackass. He says he decided to kick this tour off because he found himself “in this terrible position” and realized, “I’m Steve-O in my 40s.” He figured now was the time to do it because “aside from terrible tattoos and awful fake teeth” he’s still in good shape.

When folks walk into the venue there are warning signs everywhere to let people know it’s about to get real. He says that the Vasectomy Olympics cause “full grown men” to pass out. But he prides himself on having, “found a way to make vasectomy hilarious.”

The screens in the venue play 8 videos and he warns that in 5 of them you can see his “wiener.”

If you’re in need of a good laugh, or maybe you feel like passing out, check out his show! He’s performing in Dallas at the Addison Improv tonight and tomorrow night.

