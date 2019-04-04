Rob Wilson On How To ‘Secure The Bag’

04.04.19
April is Financial Literacy month and Rob Wilson, financial adviser, wants everyone to learn to “secure the bag.” Willson urges listeners to “get serious about” their money. What he doesn’t want you to do is, “wake up one day” and realize you “don’t have enough money to retire.”

One way to avoid that is to actively save! He says, “if you don’t intentionally work to get wealthy you’ll accidentally wake up poor.” People should save whatever they can afford to save. If you feel like you don’t make enough to save, he says, “you have to get serious about increasing your income.”

According to a study, more than half of Americans are on the verge of financial ruin meaning if a $400 emergency pops up they wouldn’t be able to handle it.

Learn more at Wilson’s financial work shops on the Fantastic Voyage or by visiting SecureTheBag.me.

