Loni Love Likes Younger Men

Loni Love is an open book when she’s with her girls hosting The Real, and it’s no different when she sits down with D.L.! She talks to the crew about her past in Detroit and mentions she can’t move back there and do the things she used to because she tries not to do “bad stuff anymore.”

Something that she still enjoys that she doesn’t consider bad is dating younger men. When asked if there’s an age that she considered “too young” she replied, “18.” That shocked everyone in the room and D.L. even compares her to R. Kelly saying, “you’re this close to R. Kelly!” Love stands by her statement saying “19 and a half” and up!

