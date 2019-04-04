How Pastor John P. Kee Will Be Able To Release New Music For The Next 25 Years

When you hear the name, John P. Kee the first thing that comes to mind is living legend! The gospel singer is gearing up to release a next album on his new record label Entertainment One Nashville.

During his interview, Kee spoke about his single “I Made It Out,” which is doing great. He mentioned that while in the studio with Zacaradi Cortez the song just formed.

Kee also mentioned that while working on an album he always has more songs he can possibly release.

He said, “I have new music that I can release for the next 25 y

Kee left the interview by giving inspiring advice to young artists. Make sure you listen to the full interview with Pastor John P. Kee up top!

