Nipsey Hussle Was Trying To Help A Friend The Day He Died

Nipsey Hussle was just trying to do some good in the ‘hood when he was shot and killed, allegedly by Eric Holder, on Sunday.

Hussle was at his Marathon Clothing store trying to hook up a friend who had just gotten out of the joint after serving 20 years, sources told TMZ. Apparently Nip’s buddy wanted some new duds so he could look good before meeting up with his family and friends later in the day.

TMZ reports:

The sources go on to say that Nipsey didn’t notify his team or his primary security guard he’d be going to the store solo. It was a spur of the moment thing and no one in his camp was even aware he’d left home.

Nipsey’s friend is one of the other two people who were injured in Sunday’s shooting — we’re told the third guy was the friend’s nephew, who drove him to Marathon Clothing.

We broke the story … a man walked up on Nipsey and co. and fired multiple rounds before fleeing in a waiting car. The shooter circled back to shoot Nipsey multiple times, not to mention kicking him in the head before leaving. Nipsey died from his wounds.

Police have identified 29-year-old Eric Holder as the suspected gunman — who they finally brought into custody Tuesday after a 2-day manhunt.

As far why Holder allegedly shot and killed Hussle, the LAPD believes it was over a personal slight. Sources say Nipsey didn’t want any parts of dude ’cause he was seen as a snitch.

Holder is said to returned shortly thereafter with a gun and opened fire.

AP reports that sales of Nipsey’s music, including his debut major label release, Victory Lap, have increased dramatically since his untimely death.

