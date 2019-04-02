Russ Parr Show Trending
HomeRuss Parr Show Trending

Suspect Identified In Nipsey Hussle Shooting

Leave a comment

Los Angeles police have identified 29-year-old Eric Holder as a suspect in the murder of Nipsey Hussle on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials say Holder got into a dispute with Hussle before the shooting, alleging that Holder shot Hussle and two other men before returning back to the scene and firing several more shots at Hussle before ultimately kicking him and taking off.

Surveillance footage released Monday evening shows Holder allegedly walking up to Hussle and others outside The Marathon Clothing store at 3:20 PST in South Central, Los Angeles.

The information regarding Holder comes mere hours after a vigil was held for the rapper, born Ermias Asghedom outside of the shopping strip he owned. Other gatherings took place across the country including in New York, spearheaded by Dave East.

 

Suspect Identified In Nipsey Hussle Shooting was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close