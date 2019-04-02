Los Angeles police have identified 29-year-old Eric Holder as a suspect in the murder of Nipsey Hussle on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials say Holder got into a dispute with Hussle before the shooting, alleging that Holder shot Hussle and two other men before returning back to the scene and firing several more shots at Hussle before ultimately kicking him and taking off.

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

Surveillance footage released Monday evening shows Holder allegedly walking up to Hussle and others outside The Marathon Clothing store at 3:20 PST in South Central, Los Angeles.

The information regarding Holder comes mere hours after a vigil was held for the rapper, born Ermias Asghedom outside of the shopping strip he owned. Other gatherings took place across the country including in New York, spearheaded by Dave East.

Suspect Identified In Nipsey Hussle Shooting was originally published on theboxhouston.com