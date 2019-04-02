R. Kelly Threatened To Publicly Humiliate Accuser If She Didn’t Drop Lawsuit

A threatening letter that R. Kelly reportedly wrote to one of his accusers was filed with the court this week, and it details how the singer plans to publicly humiliate her if she continues with her case against him.

Faith Rodgers filed a lawsuit against the R&B star claiming he raped her and gave her herpes. She provided details of the letter back in January but it was only recently filed in court. In it, Kelly writes that “10 personal male witnesses’ will testify ‘under oath about her sex life in support of her claim.”

“My law team is prepared to request the production of the medical test results proving the origin of her STD claim,” he declares.

He also states: “If Ms. Rodgers really cares about her own reputation she should cease her participation.”

As reported by Complex, Rodgers filed a lawsuit in May 2018 accusing Kelly of sexual battery and intentionally infecting her with an STD when she was 19-years-old.

Page Six reports that Kelly wrote a signed letter in Oct. 2018 addressed to Rodgers’ lawyer Lydia Hills and it outlined his threats:

Please advise Ms. Rodgers, your client, to abandon this heartless effort to try to destroy my musical legacy for selfish, personal enrichment. If she persists in court action she will be subjected to public opinion during the discovery process.

My law team is prepared to request the production of the medical test results proving the origin of her STD claim, as well as 10 personal male witnesses testifying under oath about her sex life in support of her claim.

Rodgers addressed Kelly’s intimidation tactics during a press conference in January, “No one should be victim-shamed, harassed or retaliated against because she asserted her rights and spoke her truth,” she said. “Robert Kelly, the Faith Rodgers you knew, that you met when you were 19 years old, no longer exists … the 21-year-old Faith Rodgers you are seeing now is much wiser and much stronger.”

Last week, Kelly conducted an interview with Gayle King in which he dismissed the sexual abuse claims against him.

The embattled singer is currently facing 10 counts of felony criminal sexual abuse in Chicago. He is due in court on March 19 for a preliminary hearing in the case with Rodgers.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE