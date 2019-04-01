CLOSE
Kristoff St. John’s Daughter Files To Control His Estate

Kristoff St. John did not establish a will before the died, so his eldest daughter is stepping in to handle his affairs.

According to The Blast, Paris St. John has petitioned the court in Los Angeles to become the administrator of her late father’s estate, which is estimated at $122,000.

Meanwhile, Paris’ mother, Mia St. John, is allegedly considering taking legal action against the mental health facility that cared for her ex in the days before his death. Mia believes the facility failed to properly treat Kristoff’s mental illness for addiction.

Mia believes St. John would still be alive had he received better care. The couples son, Julian, died in 2014 after committing suicide at a mental health facility in Long Beach.

The soap star died in February after his ongoing struggles with alcohol abuse.

