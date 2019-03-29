Maxine Waters Says Trump Is Still A Suspect Despite Mueller’s Report

The report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller allegedly calls for no indictments, but that’s not going to stop U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters from continuing to go hard on Donald Trump.

“I want to tell you that this president has a way of trying to get into people’s heads and indoctrinate them,” Waters told MSNBC host Joy Reid of AM Joy on Sunday.

“He’s been saying ‘no collusion, no collusion, no collusion’ over and over again for a long time now and he’s going to try and conclude that this report is proving that there’s no collusion and you have a lot of his sycophants who will take the nod from him and they’ll say the same thing, but we cannot allow them to get away with this,” Waters continued. “He does this all the time. This is not the end of anything.”

Waters, who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, added, “It’s the end of the report and the investigation by Mueller but those of us who chair these committees have a responsibility to continue with our oversight.”

She said, “It’s not the end of everything.”

Waters also noted that if the Mueller report is not made public then U.S. Attorney General William Barr should be subpoenaed.

“We want full disclosure,” Waters said. “The American people deserve to know what our special counsel has discovered over these 22 months.”

Meanwhile, Trump supporters across social media are rejoicing that Mueller’s report does not call for indictments against their leader.

