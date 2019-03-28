Anthony Anderson Says You Don’t Want To Miss The NAACP Image Awards

Russ Parr Morning Show
One of Russ’ favorite people ever, Anthony Anderson, is hosting the 50th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. Russ can’t wait to watch, not just because Anderson is a great friend, but because he’s extremely talented and a great host.

If you’ve ever seen Black-ish you most likely agree with Russ…the man is funny! Anderson is going to keep the audience entertained, the party going and insists, “it’s going to be a lot of fun.” You don’t want to miss it “it’s the 50th anniversary and everyone’s going to be in the house,” so make sure you’re watching the NAACP Image Awards Saturday at 9/8 c.t. on TV One.

