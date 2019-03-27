Reverend Al Sharpton: ‘We Need To Get Down To Business’

Now that the Mueller Report is complete Rev. Al says it’s time to “get down to business.” The public has only seen a four page summary of it. He believes that it is the responsibility of congress to make the Mueller Report available to the public and we need to fight to make it happen. But, he warns us not to get so focused on the Mueller Report that we neglect the other important issues of today. Now is a time to get things done and show everyone that “we can walk and chew gum at the same time.”

