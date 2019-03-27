CLOSE
Jussie Smollett Still Doesn’t Have The Full Support Of ‘Empire’ Team

Jussie Smollett, now that he’s had all charges dropped against him, is still a dividing factor among the “Empire” family. Not everyone is on his side.

OK, let’s break it down and see who’s down and who ain’t. It seems the writers are with him as they  believe the dismissal of charges is vindication and proves Smollett was a victim, sources told TMZ. However, the fact is the State’s Attorney believes Jussie staged the attack but felt it was a low-priority, non-violent crime that would have resulted in a punishment of community service, so why bother.

on the other hand, there is a contingency of folks at “Empire” who still believe that Jussie staged the attack and are shocked by the lack of consequences … and don’t want him back on the show. They are especially offended Jussie allegedly faked the attack to squeeze more money out of producers, TMZ reports.

Those people who are still angry at Jussie believes he’s a liability to the show and should be cut if the show comes back for season 6.

