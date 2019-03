Huggy is shocked, the city of Chicago dropped all 16 of the charges against Jussie Smollett. Nobody saw that one coming, but what he does see coming is R. Kelly telling his lawyer to “step” so he can hire Smollett’s lawyer. Folks in Chicago aren’t happy, the mayor looked like he was about to lose it during his statement.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: