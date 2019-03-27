Gary Owen Slams Delta For Racism Against His Wife; Airline Responds

Comedian Gary Owen took to Instagram over the weekend to call out Delta Airlines after his wife and daughter were racially discriminated against by an employee.

Owen’s detailed the situation in a video post that received a lot of praise from his followers. Some voiced how they are quite impressed by a white man defending his Black wife.

“So, this morning, my wife and daughter were flying from Cincinnati, Ohio to San Francisco, California on Delta. 7:20 AM, Gate B21. So, they tell everybody to line up for first [class],” Owens explained. “My wife gets in line, and the guy working the gate at B21, Cincinnati Airport asks my wife, ‘Oh, are you in first?’ And my wife said, ‘Yeah, I am.’ And then my wife said, ‘Are you not gonna ask the guy behind me?’ And he goes, ‘No.’ My wife said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Cause I don’t feel like it,’” the post states.

The comic then noted that the Delta employee did not ask any other person in line about their boarding status.

“Now my wife’s a Black lady. The guy behind her’s a white dude, and the ticket agent was a white dude. But he asked the Black lady, ‘Are you in first?’ But not the white dude. So, Delta – I have almost 3 million miles with you. When you see this lady, that’s my wife. She flies first. Don’t ask.”

Meanwhile, a Delta spokesperson tells Yahoo Lifestyle that Owen’s wife, Kenya Duke, lined up to board her flight 30 minutes early and was blocking access to the aircraft. She was only asked about her boarding position in an attempt to determine which zone she was designated. The rep claims the man behind Duke was actually in the proper boarding area.

“Delta does not tolerate discrimination of any kind,” a Delta spokesperson tells Yahoo Lifestyle. “We are reviewing the situation with our Cincinnati team and are in contact with the customer to better understand what transpired.”

