CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

Florida Man Faked Robbery To Get Out Of Work

Leave a comment

DUNDEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man didn’t want to show up for his shift at a Hardee’s restaurant, so he called 911 and reported he’d just been robbed.

WFTS-TV reports that 32-year-old Brian Anderson of Dundee told dispatchers Tuesday that two gun-carrying men took his necklace, money and his phone before jumping into a car and driving away.

Polk County sheriff’s deputies went to the scene and quickly realized that a robbery never happened.

In a Facebook post , the agency said Anderson confessed, adding that “on the bright side, Brian didn’t have to go to his 11 a.m. shift at the restaurant.”

Anderson is charged with misusing the 911 system and knowingly giving false information to law enforcement.

Famous Folks Who Got Fired From Their Jobs
19 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

9-1-1 , Brian Anderson , Florida , Police , Robbery , work

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close