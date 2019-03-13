Florida Father Arrested For Bringing AK-47 to Son’s Middle School

A Florida father was arrested on Monday for allegedly bringing a loaded AK-47 to his son’s middle school and making death threats towards teachers.

The tense scene went down at Bear Lakes Middle School in West Palm Beach, after the young son of Christopher Freeman, 27, FaceTimed him in tears and said a teacher had “slammed him.” While they were on the video call, Freeman saw an adult grab the boy, his video went flying and the call ended.

27 y/o Christopher Freeman arrested Monday for bringing a loaded #ak47 inside Bear Lakes Middle School in #WestPalmBeach Court papers say his son was slammed by a teacher and Freeman was upset. @WPBF25News is following this story! pic.twitter.com/Z5cZ7kcmrw — Wakisha Bailey (@wpbf_wakisha) March 12, 2019

Freeman, who arrived in a wheelchair, hurried to the school packing a pistol version of an AK-47 rifle. A school resource officer reportedly saw the weapon sticking out of pants and informed police, according to a police report, First Coast News reports.

Freeman allegedly threatened to kill school officials if they didn’t let him speak with his son.

The school officer said he noticed “what looked like the handle of a handgun” sticking out of Freeman’s pants, outside the front office shortly before 4 p.m.

“I want to see the guy who slammed my son. I’ve got something for him,” Freeman reportedly said. “You’re going to need more than what you’ve got because of what I’ve got.”

The officer put the school on lockdown until police arrived.

Officers reportedly found a fully loaded AK-47 pistol Mini Draco with an extended magazine, with one round in the chamber.

“Freeman was visibly upset and was yelling and screaming ‘you’re going to need more than what you got because of what I got,’” according to the arrest affidavit. “He also said ‘I want to see the guy who slammed my son. I’ve got something for him.’”

School district police arrested Freeman on charges of aggravated assault, possessing a weapon on school property and disturbing the peace. A Palm Beach judge ordered he be held on a $75,000 bond.

Freeman will be on house arrest should he post bail and must not have contact with any Palm Beach County schools.

