TLC Is Headed To Broadway

The surviving members of TLC are headed to Broadway.

While promoting their upcoming tour with Nelly and Flo-Rida, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas shared in an interview with Cheddar that, “We’re also working on the TLC musical and TLC on Broadway. We’re going to create new music for those projects as well.”

She noted that 2013’s TV biopic “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story” “didn’t tell everything.”

She said of the televised special, “We have so many stories to tell. We didn’t tell it all in our biopic we did with VH1. A lot of good stuff. It’s gonna be very emotional but a good ride.”

She added, “I’m very excited about that. I almost can’t believe it. I’m like, ‘What!’”

