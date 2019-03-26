CLOSE
Man Shot And Killed Outside Of HKMG Studio, Suspect On The Run

Close-Up Of Lighting Equipment On Car In City

Source: Federico Candoni / EyeEm / Getty

One person is dead following a shootout at the HKMG Studio in Sunnyside on Monday night.

The incident took place around 10:15 p.m. at the studio located on Reed Road near Scott Street. People were inside the studio when police say the shooter walked in, opened fire on the patrons inside and continued firing as he left.

The man who died at the scene has yet to be identified. Witnesses aren’t cooperating according to investigators are dozen of bullet holes covered the front of the studio and numerous shell cases were discovered on the floor.

There is no description of the shooter that has been made available.

Man Shot And Killed Outside Of HKMG Studio, Suspect On The Run was originally published on theboxhouston.com

