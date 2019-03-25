Little Known Black History Fact: Eunetta T. Boone

Eunetta T. Boone was a writer and producer who got her start in television writing for a number of hit series like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Roc, and The Parent ‘Hood. The Washington, D.C. native passed on March 20, reportedly of a heart attack.

Boone was born and raised in the nation’s capitol. She graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Maryland and earned a master’s degree in the same discipline from Columbia University. She took a job at The Baltimore Sun as a sportswriter, becoming the first Black woman to hold the position at the publication.

In 1990, Boone made a career shift after taking a series of screenwriting workshop classes. This led to her working on the shows My Wife and Kids and The Hughleys, serving as a co-executive producer for both shows. Boone went on to create the One On One sitcom featuring Flex Alexander and Kyla Pratt, along with its spinoff, Cuts starring Marques Houston.

According to reports, Boone drafted a script for an upcoming film about famed jewel thief Doris Payne, with Tessa Thompson slated for a starring role. Boone was recently named an executive producer and showrunner for the upcoming third season of Raven’s Home.

“Eunetta was a pioneer and an inspiration to everyone she met,” Raven-Symone said in a statement. “She was a masterful storyteller, an empathetic leader and a beacon of light to so many. I’m sending love and my deepest sympathies to Eunetta’s family and friends and all who knew and loved her.”

Boone was 63, according to Shadow and Act.

PHOTO: Disney Channel

