Diana Ross And Barbra Streisand Defend Michael Jackson

Diana Ross shared her support for the late Michael Jackson in the wake of the release of the documentary Leaving Neverland, asking her fans to “stop in the name of love.”

Taking a cue from one of her giant hits from her days as a Supreme, she asked her fans to “stop in the name of love.”

“This is what’s on my heart this morning,” the legendary singer tweeted on Saturday morning. “I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is A magnificent incredible force to me and to many others. STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE.

Although the Jackson 5 was actually discovered by Motown act Bobby Taylor of Bobby Taylor and the Vancouvers, according to this story. Ross was instrumental in bringing Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5 to the public. The two went on to become close friends appearing and performing together several times before his death in 2009. She was even mentioned in his will as the secondary caregiver to his three children.

But Jackson’s legacy has been under intense scrutiny ever since the Leaving Neverland documentary, featuring Wade Robson and James Safechuck, was aired on HBO. The two men say Jackson molested them when they were young boys. Jackson’s estate has denied the accusations and is suing HBO for more than $100 million, citing a 1992 non-disparagement agreement.

Ross’ defense comes in the wake of singer Barbra Streisand saying in an interview that while she believes Robson and Safechuck, she also has some sympathy for Jackson.

In a wide-ranging Times of London interview published Friday, Streisand made this startling comment about the King of Pop:

“His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has.”

She also said that on the few occasions they met, Jackson was “very sweet, very childlike.”

She also said:

“You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard [the grown-up Robson and Safechuck] say, they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”

On Saturday, following backlash, she clarified her comments, saying that she feels “nothing but sympathy” for Robson and Safechuck.

