UPDATE: Porsha Williams Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16

Source: Bravo / Getty

UPDATE 03/22/19 2:30pm ET

Porsha Williams is the mom to a new baby girl!

Porsha’s sister Lauren shared on her Instagram account, “she’s here”, along with a screenshot of a text conversation that confirms the news.

 

Congrats Porsha!

 

ORIGINAL STORY

Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams is in labor! The gorgeous reality TV star shared her pregnancy experience on the show and now she’s sharing her birthing experience via social media. Porsha is all smiles as she gets ready to push out her baby girl PJ. Soon-to-be-hubby Dennis McKinely is right by her side.

Porsha and Dennis showed up the hospital suited and booted.

We’re wishing Porsha a safe and speedy delivery. We can’t wait to see baby Porsha and Dennis!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

UPDATE: Porsha Williams Gives Birth To Baby Girl was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Birth , motherhood , New Baby , new mom , Porsha Williams , RHOA

