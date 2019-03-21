Elevated Benzene Levels Force Classes To Be Cancelled, Shelter In Place For Deer Park And Surrounding School Districts

One day after another fire erupted at the ITC Deer Park farm, classes have been canceled and a shelter in place order has been made for the area.

The shelter-in-place order was made for both Deer Park and Galena Park as a precaution due to elevated benzene levels. The order has also forced Highway 225 in the area to be shut down.

School districts announced early Thursday morning the classes would be canceled at the same schools that were affected yesterday as well as multiple KIPP locations.

Channelview Independent School District

Deer Park Independent School District

La Porte Independent School District

Pasadena Independent School District

Sheldon Independent School District

Galena Park Independent School District

San Jacinto College campuses and the district offices

Clear Horizons Early College High School due to San Jacinto College closure

Texas Chiropractic College

KIPP’s Northeast Campus, which includes KIPP Legacy, KIPP Polaris, KIPP Voyage, KIPP Northeast College prep; East End Campus, which includes KIPP Intrepid, KIPP Explore; and South East Campus, which includes KIPP Climb, KIPP Prime

Clear Horizons Early College High School will be closed today, March 21, due to San Jacinto College being closed. All other campuses will operate on a normal schedule. We’re continuing to monitor the situation in Deer Park w/ Emergency Management. We’ll provide updates as needed. — Clear Creek ISD (@ClearCreekISD) March 21, 2019

Channelview ISD campuses and departments will be closed today, Thursday, March 21, due to a change in air quality conditions around the site of this week’s fire at the ITC Deer Park Plant.@KPRC2 @CW39Houston @KHOU @FOX26Houston @TelemundoHou @HoustonChron pic.twitter.com/PRNY6wZWDm — ChannelviewISD (@ChannelviewISD) March 21, 2019

Sheldon ISD administrators have decided to cancel school today,, Thursday, March 21, due to the shelter in place that went into effect early this morning in the Deer Park area.@FOX26Houston @KPRC2 @KHOU @abc13houston @TelemundoHou @KXLN45Houston @CW39Houston @HoustonChron — Sheldon ISD (@SheldonISD) March 21, 2019

La Porte ISD is closed Thursday, March 21, because of a change in air quality conditions in the area of this week's fire. https://t.co/dYIyEzHsDx — La Porte ISD (@lpisd) March 21, 2019

Per KHOU, here’s what you need to know about benzene, the chemical that was exposed in the air due to the ITC Deer Park fire.

WHAT IS BENZENE?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, benzene is a colorless or light yellow liquid at room temperature. It has a sweet odor and is highly flammable. It evaporates into the air very quickly.

SYMPTOMS:

These are the signs and symptoms of benzene exposure. They could present themselves anywhere from minutes to several hours after exposure:

Drowsiness

Dizziness

Rapid or irregular heartbeat

Headaches

Tremors

Confusion

Unconsciousness

Death (at very high levels)

Eating foods or drinking beverages containing high levels of benzene can cause the following symptoms within minutes to several hours:

Vomiting Irritation of the stomach Dizziness Sleepiness Convulsions Rapid or irregular heartbeat Death (at very high levels) Direct exposure of the eyes, skin or lungs to benzene can cause tissue injury or irritation.



LONG TERM EFFECTS:

The major long-term (a year or more) health effects of benzene is on the blood. It can cause harmful effects on bone marrow and can cause a decrease in red blood cells, leading to anemia. It can also cause excessive bleeding and can affect the immune system, increasing chance for infection.

was originally published on theboxhouston.com

