Wendy Williams Announces She’s Been Getting Treatment For Addiction

Wendy Williams has revealed that she is now getting round-the-clock help to deal with addiction issues.

Williams made an announcement during Tuesday’s show and shared that she has been living in a sober house for some time now; and even teared up a bit.

She talked about battling cocaine addiction in the past, but shared that until not she had never sought treatment to stay clean. She didn’t specifically say what substance she’s addicted to now; but did share that she has a 24-hour sobriety coach.

She took an extended leave from her show and didn’t return until recently. She also told viewers last year she was suffering from Graves’ disease before taking a 3-week hiatus.

We hope she is getting the help that she needs to get and stay healthy.

