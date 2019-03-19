Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Wendy Williams Announces She’s Been Getting Treatment For Addiction

Leave a comment

Wendy Williams has revealed that she is now getting round-the-clock help to deal with addiction issues.

Williams made an announcement during Tuesday’s show and shared that she has been living in a sober house for some time now; and even teared up a bit.

She talked about battling cocaine addiction in the past, but shared that until not she had never sought treatment to stay clean. She didn’t specifically say what substance she’s addicted to now; but did share that she has a 24-hour sobriety coach.

She took an extended leave from her show and didn’t return until recently. She also told viewers last year she was suffering from Graves’ disease before taking a 3-week hiatus.

We hope she is getting the help that she needs to get and stay healthy.

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs
14 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

cocaine addiction , drugs , rehab , Wendy Williams

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close