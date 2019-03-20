Keshia Knight Pulliam Scores A Victory In Custody Battle

Former Cosby Show actress Keshia Knight Pulliam has come out the victor in her custody battle with ex-husband Ed Hartwell. The two were briefly married but share a toddler daughter together.

The former couple has battled over their divorce and child custody issues since before the child was born, with each accusing the other of everything from infidelity to bad parenting.

Pulliam won this round, though. She has primary custody of their daughter, Ella and that will remain the case despite Hartwell’s petition.

The Blast reports:

The judge wasn’t buying any of Hartwell’s arguments and sided with Knight Pulliam, who was represented by powerhouse attorney Tanya Mitchell-Graham.

Last year, Hartwell demanded a new trial over custody of his daughter and accused the judge of making several errors when they awarded primary custody to his ex-wife.

In his motion, Hartwell blamed Pulliam for taking their daughter out of state during his scheduled visitation time, including one trip to show her support for Bill Cosbyin his sexual assault trial.

According to Hartwell, Pulliam denied him visitation on several other occasions, including eight weeks while filming “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Hartwell demanded a new trial and believed he deserved at least joint custody.

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE