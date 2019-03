Huggy loves his hometown of Washington, DC but he doesn’t exactly love all of the changes going on at the moment. DC has the highest intensity of gentrification of anywhere in the country. Huggy says this means that the “Colonizers are doing gentrification drivebys and getting away with it.” DC used to be “chocolate city,” but now it’s more like “chocolate chips.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: