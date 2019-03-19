Luenell Issues Warning To Fans After Allergies Triggered By ‘Low Grade’ Perfume

Comedian Luenell has warned fans that suffers from allergies, so please stopping with the hugging and affection during meet and greets at comedy shows.

As reported by SandraRose, her symptoms are most triggered by “low grade” perfume, and she proved this by posting photos on Instagram showing her suffering from a severe allergic reaction to a fan’s uninviting scent.

In one photo Luenell is seen wearing dark sunglasses and holding a sign that reads:

“Luenell can’t wait to meet you! Photos (on your own phone) $25

Absolutely

NO HUGGING

NO KISSING

NO EXCEPTIONS“

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE