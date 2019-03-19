Luenell Issues Warning To Fans After Allergies Triggered By ‘Low Grade’ Perfume

View this post on Instagram
RALEIGH! EVERYBODY! ALLERGY ALERT…. As much is it pains me to share this with you all, it’s necessary. I like to consider myself one of the most beloved comedians in the game. People love Me, and I love people. This sign was made to protect me from unsolicited hugs and kisses after my shows when I sell merchandise but, it’s very hard for me to escape some of the more aggressive fans that I have. Well here’s why this sign is necessary and needs to be taken seriously. I have SEVER ALLERGIC REACTIONS 2 fresh cut grass, cats, cigarette, certain low grade perfumes and make ups. I Never know who is going 2 set me off. Last night after my first show here n Raleigh….somebody got me. Give me a handshake or even the money that you gave us to purchase items. If a lady kept it in her bra and had perfume on it it did not agree with me he can set me off. So now I look like this…(swipe⬅️) i always carry my EpiPen everywhere I go Benadryl and other things to help with the situation like this BUT u can’t keep a Gangsta like me down! As you see I got up and completed my obligation to be on television this morning and will be doing the rest of my shows this weekend with swollen eyes. Yes it’s uncomfortable, Yes it’s embarrassing. Yes it’s a bitch BUT cancelling shows is not an option. The Show Must Go On! I will see you all tonight @goodnightscomedy club and then after New York to tape The Wendy Williams Show next Tuesday, then San Antonio (#LaughOutLoudConedyClub) then, Vegas (#SLSHotel&Casino) then, hm. I will not b stopped! Enjoy the shows this weekend and see what a Real One does n a crisis situation. I’m not the only one who suffered from this but everybody doesn’t have to go on stage this way. I Suck it Up and entertain you NO MATTER WHAT! Continue to pray for me and I will pull through just fine in a few days. Love you All… @soon_2b_mrs.brumfield_2u @love_kmc @liketinawithak @goodnightscomedy @florinecrudup @tgo1225 @wyllisabennett @indyprgal @chrisobaby @misslaurahayes #cantstopwontstop #ookme30minutestotypethis #rideordie #anythingformyfans #takesmorethanthis #NYhereIcome #allergicreaction #epipenlife #Imsolidasarock #thissukztho #laughthruthepain
Comedian Luenell has warned fans that suffers from allergies, so please stopping with the hugging and affection during meet and greets at comedy shows.
As reported by SandraRose, her symptoms are most triggered by “low grade” perfume, and she proved this by posting photos on Instagram showing her suffering from a severe allergic reaction to a fan’s uninviting scent.
In one photo Luenell is seen wearing dark sunglasses and holding a sign that reads:
“Luenell can’t wait to meet you! Photos (on your own phone) $25
Absolutely
NO HUGGING
NO KISSING
NO EXCEPTIONS“
