CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Luenell Finally Gets Her Meeting With Bruno Mars And It’s Hilarious

Leave a comment

Remember when friend of the show Luenell told the world she had a big crush on Bruno Mars?

Well, as you can see, Bruno loved it and he made sure she got to meet him at his L.A. show.

First, she had to get ready…those nails, though!

We see you gurlll.

And then, it happened!

The two of them shared funny video of their ‘hook-up’ on both their Instagram accounts.

 

Luenell should give everyone hope that if you shoot your shot, sometimes you get exactly what you ask for.

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

 

 

Black comedians , Bruno Mars , luenell , music , musicians

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close