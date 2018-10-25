Luenell Finally Gets Her Meeting With Bruno Mars And It’s Hilarious

Remember when friend of the show Luenell told the world she had a big crush on Bruno Mars?
Well, as you can see, Bruno loved it and he made sure she got to meet him at his L.A. show.
First, she had to get ready…those nails, though!
View this post on Instagram
@brunomars i’m READYYYY! Well, not Now but I WILL BEEEEEEE!!! Oh my GAWDDDDDDDDDD!!!🙌🏾 @itsdanelledoee @namastetravelgurl @papaleemusic @chrisobaby @sisterquintella @you_can_call_me_puddin #lasheswillbeonsoIcanbattmyeye #illcatchagrenadeforyouBruno #immabedrippininfiness #24KMagic #iwannabeamillionaire #itsalllove #littlepowerfulmf #heartattackpending #holligansIloveyallToo #helpmelord #tryingnottofanout
View this post on Instagram
@brunomars I’m ready & On my way! Thank u @iamangeladean @deanzign for tha fit!!!! Pics of my Girl Group Gang next…. @itsdanelledoee @namastetravelgurl @chrisobaby @papaleemusic @tgo1225 @wyllisabennett @b_a_morgan @calmani13 @sisterquintella @florinecrudup #24kmagicworldtour #blackgirlmagic #drippininfinesse
We see you gurlll.
And then, it happened!
The two of them shared funny video of their ‘hook-up’ on both their Instagram accounts.
View this post on Instagram
careful what you pray for, DREAMS DO COME TRUE 🌈 Thank u for an exquisite night! @brunomars you r the last of a dying breed of lil powerful MFs. Gentlemen I’m at talent to be reckoned with! I will Love u FOREVER!!! “Straight Up & Down”💘💘💘💘💘 @papaleemusic @chrisobaby @sisterquintella @comedianagwhite @tgo1225 @amconstance @love_kmc @liketinawithak @harriet1913 @namastetravelgurl @you_can_call_me_puddin #ImDone #heavenImonmyway #Brunofanforlife #24kmagicworldtour
View this post on Instagram
Had enuff of me & @brunomars yet? Too Bad because here r jus a few more shots! Our love will NOT b denied!🤣 i’m on the way in Kansas City now and I’m still tingly. @namastetravelgurl @itsdanelledoee @amconstance @papaleemusic @tgo1225 @ibdjroc @chrisobaby @you_can_call_me_puddin @liketinawithak @sisterquintella #nomorewords #kansascity #IMPROV #easilyannoyedcomedytour
Luenell should give everyone hope that if you shoot your shot, sometimes you get exactly what you ask for.
PHOTO: PR Photos
